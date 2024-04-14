Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 274,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after buying an additional 178,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

