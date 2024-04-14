Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

ENOV opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

