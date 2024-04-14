Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 764,315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.