National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NHI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

