National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 91.7% in March

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,312,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 9,031,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.44. 13,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,638. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.7841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

