Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $144.85 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,175.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.00758887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00121374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00185067 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00105073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

