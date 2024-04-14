Nano Market Cap Reaches $139.94 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $139.94 million and $3.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,823.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.00755847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00121879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00184396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

