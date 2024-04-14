MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.09

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.09 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 58,094 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MYCELX Technologies

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.05. The stock has a market cap of £12.41 million, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.95.

In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider Tom Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,940 ($3,721.05). In other news, insider Tom Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,940 ($3,721.05). Also, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,143 ($31,822.55). In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,300 shares of company stock worth $2,908,300. Insiders own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About MYCELX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.