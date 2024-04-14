MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. 1,186,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.42 and its 200-day moving average is $172.43. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.