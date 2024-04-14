MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,052. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

