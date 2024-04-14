MV Capital Management Inc. Has $84,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 625.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.68. 448,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,077. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

