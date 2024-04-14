MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 143 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

