Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Multi-Metal Development
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.