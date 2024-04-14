M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.