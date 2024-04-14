Morgan Stanley Cuts RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $7.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

RMAX stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $5,792,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 326.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

