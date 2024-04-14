Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $26.49 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $261.57 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,245,891 coins and its circulating supply is 856,791,181 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

