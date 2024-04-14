Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $26.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $658.23. The stock had a trading volume of 422,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,518. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $697.25 and its 200 day moving average is $597.28.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

