MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 276,600 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MoneyHero Price Performance

MNY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 457,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,834. MoneyHero has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyHero

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyHero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in MoneyHero in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyHero in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

