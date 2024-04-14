Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

MODN opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

