Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 25,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $20,882,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $155.33. 6,770,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

