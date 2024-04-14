Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,800 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $75,698,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

