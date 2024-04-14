Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Copart by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Down 1.1 %

CPRT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,347. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

