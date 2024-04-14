Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

