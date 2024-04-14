MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

