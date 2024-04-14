Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Reaches $831.48 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Mina has a market cap of $831.48 million and approximately $107.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,147,068,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,946,018 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,146,978,892.8400393 with 1,085,803,306.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.7643205 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $99,767,550.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

