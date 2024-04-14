Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $430.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $421.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.19 and a 200-day moving average of $382.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 186.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

