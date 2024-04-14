Michael Jackson Sells 180,951 Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,855.90 ($206,120.62).

Netcall stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.16) on Friday. Netcall plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £149.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

