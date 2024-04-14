M&G (LON:MNG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on the stock.

MNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.59) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 222.60 ($2.82).

MNG opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.54) on Wednesday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

