MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXH opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

