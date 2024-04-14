MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

