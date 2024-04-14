Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,261.07 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,268.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,167.62. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

