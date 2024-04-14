Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Medigus Trading Up 4.2 %

Medigus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974. Medigus has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

