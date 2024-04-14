Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SHWZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Medicine Man Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

