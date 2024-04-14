McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,445. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.69. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

