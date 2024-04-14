McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. 2,708,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.