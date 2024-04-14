Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Mizuho

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

