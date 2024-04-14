Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 331,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Materion will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

