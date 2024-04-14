Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $465.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

