Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.