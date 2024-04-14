Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
