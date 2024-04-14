MARBLEX (MBX) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last Week

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $94.91 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,814,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,988,535 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,814,127 with 117,988,535.45520945 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.77999143 USD and is down -14.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,958,052.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

