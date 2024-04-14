Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

