Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

MPC traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $208.77. 2,086,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,357. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

