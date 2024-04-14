Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

