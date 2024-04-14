MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $272,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,736,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.