MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $272,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,736,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

