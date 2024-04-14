Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Short Interest Update

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Madison County Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCBK remained flat at $22.25 on Friday. Madison County Financial has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.
About Madison County Financial
