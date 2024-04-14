M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $751.81

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 751.81 ($9.52) and traded as high as GBX 881.70 ($11.16). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.45), with a volume of 71,461 shares trading hands.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 752.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market capitalization of £439.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,072.73 and a beta of 0.67.

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 4.33%. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,844.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.P. Evans Group

About M.P. Evans Group

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 4,649 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.23), for a total transaction of £37,563.92 ($47,543.25). 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia, Property Malaysia, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

