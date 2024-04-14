M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

