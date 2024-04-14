LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

