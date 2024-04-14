Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 358,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,169.07% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

