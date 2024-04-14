Lowland (LON:LWI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.31

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.31 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.54). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 359,520 shares trading hands.

Lowland Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3,950.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Lowland Company Profile

In other Lowland news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($57,714.21). Also, insider Mark Lam bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,428.55). Insiders own 11.92% of the company's stock.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

